China Shineway Reports Turnover Decline Amid Product Sales Drop

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group reported a 16.9% decline in turnover to RMB 2,887 million for the nine months ending September 2024. The decrease is attributed to significant drops in sales of injection and soft capsule products, while turnover for products in other forms saw a slight increase. Investors are advised to be cautious when dealing with the company’s shares.

