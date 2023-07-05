China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (HKEX:2877) Price Target Increased by 13.78% to 12.50

The average one-year price target for China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group (HKEX:2877) has been revised to 12.50 / share. This is an increase of 13.78% from the prior estimate of 10.98 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.61% from the latest reported closing price of 8.95 / share.

China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Maintains 5.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.52%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.49%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2877 is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 25,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,632K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,500K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2877 by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,123K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,752K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,580K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,806K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,838K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2877 by 13.98% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.