China Shenhua Energy’s Q3 2024 Sees Profit Surge

China Shenhua Energy Co reported a 3.4% increase in revenue to RMB 85.821 billion for the third quarter of 2024, with a notable 13.8% rise in profit attributable to equity holders, despite a slight annual decline. The company also achieved an 11.8% increase in net cash from operating activities, highlighting robust operational performance.

