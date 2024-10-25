News & Insights

China Shenhua Energy’s Q3 2024 Sees Profit Surge

October 25, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co reported a 3.4% increase in revenue to RMB 85.821 billion for the third quarter of 2024, with a notable 13.8% rise in profit attributable to equity holders, despite a slight annual decline. The company also achieved an 11.8% increase in net cash from operating activities, highlighting robust operational performance.

