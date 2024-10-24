China Shenhua Energy to Present Third Quarter Results

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co. is set to unveil its third quarterly results for 2024 in an online presentation on November 1, offering investors deeper insights into the company’s financial performance and operational conditions. The interactive session will allow stakeholders to engage directly with the company’s board and senior management, ensuring transparency and addressing any investor concerns.

