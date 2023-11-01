China Shenhua Energy (HKEX:1088) Price Target Increased by 5.17% to 25.54

The average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy (HKEX:1088) has been revised to 25.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.17% from the prior estimate of 24.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.68 to a high of 30.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.40% from the latest reported closing price of 24.00 / share.

China Shenhua Energy Maintains 12.12% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.12%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.92. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 181 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1088 is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 311,941K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 51,956K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 30,848K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 88.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 578.44% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 19,993K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,009K shares, representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 16.43% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 14,250K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,501K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 13.14% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 14,136K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,173K shares, representing a decrease of 7.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 20.60% over the last quarter.

