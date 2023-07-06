China Shenhua Energy (HKEX:1088) Price Target Decreased by 12.57% to 25.74

The average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy (HKEX:1088) has been revised to 25.74 / share. This is an decrease of 12.57% from the prior estimate of 29.44 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.95 to a high of 30.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from the latest reported closing price of 24.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 204 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1088 is 0.39%, an increase of 4.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 330,407K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 51,956K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,276K shares, representing an increase of 51.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 93.00% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 30,926K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,797K shares, representing an increase of 87.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 508.00% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 21,009K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,670K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 10.92% over the last quarter.

FGKPX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Low Volatility Index Fund holds 15,173K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,672K shares, representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 3.79% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 13,894K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,545K shares, representing an increase of 88.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1088 by 571.30% over the last quarter.

