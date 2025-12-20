China Shenhua Energy Company (CUAEF) Price Target Increased by 16.09% to 5.53

The average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy Company (OTCPK:CUAEF) has been revised to $5.53 / share. This is an increase of 16.09% from the prior estimate of $4.76 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.48 to a high of $7.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.52% from the latest reported closing price of $5.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy Company. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUAEF is 0.27%, an increase of 3.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.39% to 303,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,725K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,043K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUAEF by 8.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,167K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,145K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUAEF by 4.56% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 30,704K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,325K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUAEF by 3.73% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 19,126K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,168K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUAEF by 5.27% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,838K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.