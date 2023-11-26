China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR (CSUAY) Price Target Increased by 5.05% to 13.31

The average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:CSUAY) has been revised to 13.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.05% from the prior estimate of 12.67 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.61 to a high of 15.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.74% from the latest reported closing price of 12.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSUAY is 0.00%, an increase of 139,804.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 144.14% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSUAY by 78.64% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

