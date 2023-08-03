China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR (CSUAY) Price Target Decreased by 6.16% to 12.73

The average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:CSUAY) has been revised to 12.73 / share. This is an decrease of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 13.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.03 to a high of 13.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.71% from the latest reported closing price of 11.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSUAY is 0.00%, an increase of 68,723.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSUAY by 1.41% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.