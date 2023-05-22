China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR (CSUAY) Declares $1.46 Dividend

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.46 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSUAY is 0.00%, an increase of 17,927.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 1K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR is 15.01. The forecasts range from a low of 14.07 to a high of $15.96. The average price target represents an increase of 6.56% from its latest reported closing price of 14.09.

The projected annual revenue for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd - ADR is 345,942MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSUAY by 79.32% over the last quarter.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

