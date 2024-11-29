China Shenhua Energy Co. Announces New CEO Appointment

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co. has announced its proposal to appoint Zhang Changyan as an executive director and chief executive officer, pending shareholder approval. With an extensive background in the energy sector and current role as deputy secretary to the Party Committee, Zhang’s leadership is expected to influence the company’s strategic direction. His appointment is part of Shenhua Energy’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its executive team.

