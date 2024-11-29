China Shenhua Energy Announces New CEO Appointment

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited has appointed Zhang Changyan as the new Chief Executive Officer, with a three-year term starting from the approval date. The decision was unanimously approved by the board, and Zhang is also nominated as a candidate for the executive director position. These strategic leadership changes are expected to influence the company’s direction and performance.
