China Shenhua Energy Announces New CEO Appointment

November 29, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited has appointed Zhang Changyan as the new Chief Executive Officer, with a three-year term starting from the approval date. The decision was unanimously approved by the board, and Zhang is also nominated as a candidate for the executive director position. These strategic leadership changes are expected to influence the company’s direction and performance.

