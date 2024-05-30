News & Insights

China Shenhua Elects New Board Chairman

May 30, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co. has officially announced the election of Lv Zhiren as the chairman of the company’s board through a recent meeting held in compliance with relevant laws and regulations. The board’s unanimous approval marks the beginning of Lv Zhiren’s term, which will extend until the expiration of the fifth session of the board. Additional details on Mr. Lv Zhiren’s background can be found in the announcement’s attachment.

