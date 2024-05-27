News & Insights

China Shengmu Organic Milk Revamps Leadership

May 27, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd (HK:1432) has released an update.

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd has announced the composition of its board of directors, effective from May 28, 2024, along with the establishment of four key Board committees. The release lists executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, indicating their various committee roles and chairmanships. This strategic move aims to bolster corporate governance and oversight within the company.

