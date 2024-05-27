China Shengmu Organic Announces AGM Update

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd (HK:1432) has released an update.

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited has announced a supplemental notice for their upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which includes an additional resolution to re-elect Mr. CHEN Yiyi as a non-executive Director. The AGM is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on 14 June 2024, at the company’s conference room in Inner Mongolia. Shareholders are advised to consult the supplemental notice along with a revised proxy form for complete meeting details and voting instructions.

