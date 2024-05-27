News & Insights

Stocks

China Shengmu Organic Announces AGM Update

May 27, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Shengmu Organic Milk Ltd (HK:1432) has released an update.

China Shengmu Organic Milk Limited has announced a supplemental notice for their upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which includes an additional resolution to re-elect Mr. CHEN Yiyi as a non-executive Director. The AGM is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on 14 June 2024, at the company’s conference room in Inner Mongolia. Shareholders are advised to consult the supplemental notice along with a revised proxy form for complete meeting details and voting instructions.

For further insights into HK:1432 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.