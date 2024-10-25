China Shenghai Group Announces Upcoming AGM and Key Resolutions

China Shenghai Group Limited (HK:1676) has released an update.

China Shenghai Group Limited, formerly Gaodi Holdings, is holding its Annual General Meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and share purchase mandates. Shareholders will vote on re-appointing auditors and authorizing the board to manage director remuneration. The company is seeking approval for the authority to buy back up to 10% of its shares and issue additional shares.

