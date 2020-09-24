China shares track overnight Wall Street slump on recovery concerns

SSEC -1.46%, CSI300 -1.63%, HSI -1.78%

HSI energy sector sub-index -2.5%

China to allow more qualified foreign investors investing in Chinese listed firms

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, with energy and technology firms leading losses, following a slump on Wall Street overnight on renewed concerns over slowing global economic recovery due to resurgence of coronavirus cases.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.46% at 3,231.79.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 1.63%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.96%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 1.35%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.44% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.71%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.78% to 9,388.91, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.78% at 23,319.54, hitting the lowest level in nearly four months. All but two index constituents fell.

** The energy sector sub-index in Hong Kong .HSCIE shed 2.5% while the CSI Information Technology Index .CSIINT lost 1.9%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 2.06%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 2.12% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.87%​.

** "The toing and froing pandemic overseas is delaying recovery in U.S., leading to the market slumps," said Zhang Yanbing, an analyst with Zheshang Securities. "While the downward trend in mainland A-shares will be limited as China is achieving a better recovery."

** Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remains in a "deep hole" of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers "are not even going to begin thinking" about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2%.

** China's cabinet said it will allow more qualified foreign investors to make strategic investment in Chinese listed companies, state television reported.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.04% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.79%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.8168 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% weaker than the previous close of 6.809.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

