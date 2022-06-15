China shares touch 3-month highs on recovery hopes

SSEC +1.41%, CSI300 +1.84%, HSI +1.42%

Shanghai stocks hit highest level since March 8

Inflows through Stock Connect top 8.2 bln yuan

China's economy shows signs of recovery in May, consumption still weak

SHANGHAI, June 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose to new three-month highs on Wednesday, lifted by strong inflows as investors expect further policy support to fuel a growth rebound, while gains in financial and property firms boosted Hong Kong's Hang Seng index.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.41% at 3,335.12, just shy of its highest level since March 8.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.84% after hitting its highest level since March 17.

** Adding to investors' hopes for an economic recovery in China, industrial production rose unexpectedly in May, though consumption data remained weaker as shoppers were confined to their homes in Shanghai and other cities.

** But while investors are hoping for continued support for the economy, China's central bank chose to keep its medium-term lending rates unchanged on Wednesday.

** "The government is likely to respond to ... economic weakness by delivering more fiscal stimulus. At the same time, to avoid a rapid rise in fiscal leverage, the government may also continue to deregulate some sectors to help promote tax revenue growth and employment," Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said in a note.

** The consumer staples sector .CSI000912 gained 1.05%, the real estate index .CSI000952 jumped 5.26% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC rose 1.56%.

** The CSI financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was 3.83% higher and securities firms .CSI399707 jumped 5.38% as investors bet on a brighter outlook for the sector.

** Refinitiv data showed strong buying by foreign investors, with inflows of more than 8.2 billion yuan ($1.22 billion through the Stock Connect's Northbound leg. .NQUOTA.SH, .NQUOTA.ZK

** In Hong Kong, Chinese H-shares .HSCE rose 2.02% to 7,481.93, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.42% at 21,367.11.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.15%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.14% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 0.21%​.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.722 per U.S. dollar, 0.3% firmer than the previous close of 6.7425.

($1 = 6.7199 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.