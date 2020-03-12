China shares swoon, Hong Kong plummets amid global virus panic

SSEC -3.2%, CSI300 -3.5%, HSI -6.1%

Hong Kong shares set for worst day since 2008

Yuan softer after surprisingly weak central bank fixing

SHANGHAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Chinese shares and the yuan weakened on Friday amid a global market meltdown triggered by intensifying fears over the global spread of the coronavirus.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC opened down 4.1% at its lowest level since Feb. 5 before trimming some losses. It was last down 3.2%, off nearly 10% from mid-January highs.

Chinese blue-chip shares .CSI300 opened 4.6% lower, at their weakest point since Feb. 4, and were last down 3.5%. Shares in Hong Kong suffered steeper falls, with the Hang Seng Index .HSI down 6.1%, on track for its worst day since 2008

The yuan weakened after the People's Bank of China lowered its daily fixing for the yuan's trading band CNY=PBOC to the weaker side of the key 7 per dollar level for the first time in two weeks, at 7.0033 per dollar.

That was 392 pips or 0.56% weaker than the previous fix of 6.9641, the biggest one-day weakening in percentage terms since Feb. 4, and much weaker than market expectations.

Traders and analysts said the weak fixing could be a sign that the central bank might allow some yuan weakness for now.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 7.0300 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.0261 as of 0150 GMT.

Chinese 10-year government bond futures were stable amid the market ructions, with the most-traded contract, for June delivery CFTM0 easing 0.05% to 101.425.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Winni Zhou; Editing by Sam Holmes)

