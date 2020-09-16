China shares snap rally as experimental vaccines stoke safety concerns

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China stocks snapped a three-session rally to close lower on Wednesday, with consumer and healthcare shares leading losses, as experts were concerned over the safety of drugs used in experimental coronavirus vaccines in the country.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.36% at 3,283.92.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.66%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS slipping 0.23%, while the real estate index .CSI000952 closed 1% firmer.

** Healthcare and consumer shares fell, with the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 losing 1.81% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.83%.

** Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co 600196.SS dropped 5% to the lowest in nearly two months, while index heavyweight Kweichow Moutai 600519.SS shed 1.9%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.91% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.555%.

** China is inoculating tens of thousands of its citizens with experimental vaccines. Aiming to reduce the likelihood of a resurgence, the vaccines are also grabbing attention in the global scramble by governments to secure supplies, potentially helping reframe China's perceived role in the pandemic.

** Bucking the trend, shares of auto-related firms rose with BYD Co 002594.SZ, which manufactures electric buses that are sold in the United States, hitting a record high in Shenzhen on robust foreign inflows via the Stock Connect. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co 600660.SS, which also runs a factory in the United States, ended at an all-time high.

** The World Trade Organization found on Tuesday that the United States had breached global trading rules by imposing multi-billion dollar tariffs in President Donald Trump's trade war with China, a ruling that drew anger from Washington.

** Shares of Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co 002236.SZ closed 6.4% lower after rising up to 4% earlier in the session. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N and China Mobile Communications Group Co [RIC:RIC:CHNMC.UL] are considering investing $443 mln in Dahua, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.65%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.09%.

** At 0702 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.7704 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 6.7818.

