China shares slump as investors dump over-valued sectors; SMIC tumbles

SSEC -1.87%, CSI300 -2.11%, steepest drops since July

Consumer, health care firms lead losses following large gains this year

Tech firms slump on report of possible SMIC blacklisting by U.S.

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended at its lowest close since late July as investors sold off sectors seen as over-valued, and as the reported possible blacklisting of China's largest chip maker by the United States hit tech firms.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 1.87% at 3,292.59, the lowest closing level for the index since July 30. It was the fourth straight day of losses for the Shanghai index, and its steepest one-day drop since July 24.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 tumbled 2.11%, also its biggest daily drop since July 24.

** Losses accelerated in the afternoon session, led by the consumer staples sector .CSI000912, which slumped 2.88%, health care shares .CSI300HC, down 3.36%, and financials .CSI300FS, down 1.14%.

** Health care shares are still up 43.18% for the year, and consumer firms have gained 49.28%. The Shanghai stock index is up 7.9% and the CSI300 has risen 14% for the year.

** "Optimistic expectations for the economy are clearly overdrawn, and it has become market consensus that some sectors are very expensive," Jianghai Securities analysts said in a note.

** "We believe that high valuations mean the market will correct to a reasonable level and that a market decline is inevitable. It's just a matter of the trigger," they added.

** Shares of China's largest chipmaker, SMIC, plummeted 11.29% in Shanghai 688981.SS.

** The Trump administration is considering whether to add SMIC to a trade blacklist, a Defense Department official told Reuters, as the United States escalates its crackdown on Chinese companies.

** The CSI IT sub-index .CSIINT fell 2.94%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 2.22% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 3.329 weaker%.

** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.832 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% firmer than the previous close of 6.8435.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

