China shares slip as Shanghai tightens screws on COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, as a tightening COVID-19 lockdown in the country's most populous city weighed on growth outlook for the world's second-largest economy.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.33% at 3,203.94.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.35%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS slipping 0.47%, the consumer discretionary sector .CSI000911 fell 1.23% and tech firms .CSIINT dropped 2%.

** Shanghai, China's financial centre, tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400.

** But losses were kept in check amid expectations that authorities could announce moves to support growth.

** The state-owned Securities Times on Tuesday indicated that the central bank could reduce bank reserve requirements to support credit expansion and prop up economic growth.

** Trading was muted, with just 31.63 billion shares traded on the Shanghai exchange for the day, roughly 86.8% of the market's 30-day moving average of 36.43 billion shares a day.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 12% and the CSI300 has fallen 16.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 8.9%. Shanghai stocks have declined 7.46% this month.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.57% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.056%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.1%.

** At 0723 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3691 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.372.

