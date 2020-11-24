China shares slip as EV stocks drag; Hong Kong gains

SSEC -0.22%, CSI300 -0.27%, HSI +0.85%

China's NDRC to investigate EV projects nationwide

Hong Kong shares gain following Dow Jones record

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - China stocks slipped on Wednesday as electric vehicle shares fell on news of a government investigation into the sector, offsetting gains in energy firms.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.22% at 3,395.33 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.27%, with its new energy vehicle sector sub-index .CSI399976 down 1.45%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 1.59% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.39%.

** The real estate index .CSI000952 rose 0.79%, while the financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS gained 0.82%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.78%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.21% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 1.03%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.36% to 10,650.55, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.85% at 26,814.66.

** Hong Kong shares gained following an overnight surge that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook. L1N2IB03Q

** China's state planner asked local governments to investigate new energy vehicle (NEV) projects, according to a document confirmed by two people familiar with the matter.

** Shares in China's energy firms extended recent strong gains, as analysts see rising oil prices on demand recovery.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.56% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.13%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5773 per U.S. dollar, 0.24% firmer than its last close of 6.593.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.