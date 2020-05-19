China shares rise on upbeat virus vaccine data, economic recovery hopes

BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 19 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Tuesday, tracking gains on the Wall Street, as an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine showed encouraging data, while increasing hopes for an economic recovery also aided sentiment.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.53% at 2,890.56, after opening higher at 0.8%.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.64%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.53%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.01%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.28% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.27%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1.53% to 9,875.4, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.79% at 24,363.57.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.71% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.87%.

** Overnight, Wall Street rallied after data from Moderna Inc's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, showed it produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers. .N

** Oil prices, too, jumped to their highest in over two months, as the easing of global lockdown boosted hopes of economic activity.

** A-share's sentiment was partially lifted by the vaccine hope as the benchmark index opened higher, Kaiyuan Securities' analyst Tian Weidong said, adding that investors were also bargain hunting for undervalued banking and insurance shares.

** Also supporting gains, Beijing said in a Monday guideline it will open more sectors to private firms and reduce direct government interference in microeconomic activities.

** The guideline comes just days before the annual parliament meeting and is set to be a key discussion point among policymakers, according to a research note of Everbright Sun Hung Kai.

** China reported six confirmed COVID-19 cases for May 18, including a new case in Wuhan, compared with seven a day earlier.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.66% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.96%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1101 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.1105.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

