China shares rise on upbeat factory surveys, consumer stocks boost

Cheng Leng Reuters
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China shares rose on Wednesday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.

SSEC 0.5%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI 1.2%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0%

FTSE China A50 +0.8%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, led by consumer and healthcare shares, as investors cheered upbeat factory activity surveys.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.45% at 3,238.86 and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.63%.

** China's factory activity extended solid growth in September, surveys showed, as the nation's crucial exports engine revved up on improving overseas demand and underlined a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.

** China's consumer stocks also climbed ahead of Golden Week holiday, as investors expect robust consumption during the break, supported by a raft of measures deployed by Beijing to boost domestic consumption.

** The CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 added 1.64%, and has gained more than 40% so far this year.

** China's markets will be closed for the national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1.67% to 9,436.77, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 1.18% at 23,549.47.

** The property sub-index of Hang Seng rose by 2.56% on Wednesday, with HK-listed China Evergrande Group hitting a 5-week high, after the firm secured support from its investors amid mounting liquidity crunch concerns.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.19% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was up 2.96%​.

** Investors may actively fish opportunities amid thin trade and external market uncertainties ahead of the week-long holiday, according to China Fortune Securities Co.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.05% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.98%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.8126 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 6.8149.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

