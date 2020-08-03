China shares rise on upbeat factory data, tech boost

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chinese shares ended higher on Thursday, underpinned by gains in tech stocks, as strong domestic factory data for July added to signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

* Shanghai Composite Index +1.75%; CSI300 +1.62%

* Caixin PMI data bolsters recovery evidence

* Tech, defence shares soar after China Satellite Navigation Office touts industrial chain

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Thursday, underpinned by gains in tech stocks, as strong domestic factory data for July added to signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.75% at 3,367.97. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.62%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 2.6% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 2.629%. ** Tech firms were boosted by an announcement from the country's Satellite Navigation Office that China will build a complete industrial chain of chips, modules, boards, terminals and operation services for China's Beidou navigation system. ** Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index closed up 7.26%, its biggest daily gain since its debut on July 23, while an index tracking military and defence firms jumped 7.60%. ** Overall, sentiment was supported by a private business survey released on Monday, which showed that China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in July as domestic demand continued to improve after the pandemic, though export orders and employment remained weak. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.47%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 2.24%. ** At 07:07 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.9772 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.9745. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 10.4% and the CSI300 has risen 16.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 10.4%. Shanghai stocks have risen 1.75% this month. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith)) Keywords: CHINA STOCKS/CLOSE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More