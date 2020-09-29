China shares rise on recovery hopes; HK slips as virus woes weigh

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell as global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.5% to 4,603.94 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was also up 0.5% at 3,234.39.

** But shares in Hong Kong, which is more exposed to the global economy, gave up early gains as investors weighed mounting coronavirus concerns against China's economic rebound.

** The benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.3% to 23,418.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.4% to 9,342.96.

** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in September, a Reuters poll showed, adding to evidence of a steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

** It comes after official data released on Sunday showed that profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August.

** Growth in China was expected to come in at 2% this year, while the rest of the East Asia and Pacific region was projected to see a 3.5% contraction, the Word Bank estimated.

** Also aiding market sentiment is a likely sharp rebound in domestic travel during the upcoming Golden Week holiday, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings.

** Tech shares led market gains in China, with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market .STAR50 jumping nearly 4%. Chinese investors are pouring into newly-launched mutual funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming initial public offering, underscoring strong demand for technology shares.

** But shares in Hong Kong are weighed by pandemic concerns as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries such as populous India.

** Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings 0005.HK was also a drag, dropping 1.8% after Monday's 9.2% surge.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

