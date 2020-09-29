China shares rise on recovery hopes; HK slips as virus woes weigh

Contributors
Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell as global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark.

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese stocks rose on Tuesday buoyed by hopes of sustained domestic economic recovery, but Hong Kong shares fell as global coronavirus deaths surpassed the 1-million mark.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.5% to 4,603.94 by the midday break. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was also up 0.5% at 3,234.39.

** But shares in Hong Kong, which is more exposed to the global economy, gave up early gains as investors weighed mounting coronavirus concerns against China's economic rebound.

** The benchmark Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.3% to 23,418.23, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.4% to 9,342.96.

** China's factory activity likely expanded at a slightly faster pace in September, a Reuters poll showed, adding to evidence of a steady recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

** It comes after official data released on Sunday showed that profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August.

** Growth in China was expected to come in at 2% this year, while the rest of the East Asia and Pacific region was projected to see a 3.5% contraction, the Word Bank estimated.

** Also aiding market sentiment is a likely sharp rebound in domestic travel during the upcoming Golden Week holiday, with some flights selling out and travel platforms reporting a surge in hotel bookings.

** Tech shares led market gains in China, with Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market .STAR50 jumping nearly 4%. Chinese investors are pouring into newly-launched mutual funds targeting Ant Group's upcoming initial public offering, underscoring strong demand for technology shares.

** But shares in Hong Kong are weighed by pandemic concerns as the pace of fatalities pick up and infections again surge in several countries such as populous India.

** Index heavyweight HSBC Holdings 0005.HK was also a drag, dropping 1.8% after Monday's 9.2% surge.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters