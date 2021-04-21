China shares rise on boost from healthcare, banking stocks

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 21 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday with healthcare and banking stocks leading the gains, as investors cheered upbeat quarterly earnings results.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.15% at 3,478.06 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.32%.

** The blue-chip's banking sector sub-index .CSI000951 was higher by 1.52%, while the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 was up 0.77%, and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 1.67%.

** Lenders were cheered by investors after some banks posted upbeat quarterly results.

** Shenzhen shares in Ping An Bank Co Ltd 000001.SZ climbed by 5.72% to 22.93 yuan in the morning session, touching their highest since March 5.

** The bank posted a 18.5% jump in net profit in the January-March quarter, thanks to the country's economic recovery.

** The sector's performance also shrugged off overnight comments from a senior banking regulator, who urged banks to prepare for a rebound in bad loans, and fully evaluate such risks.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.62% to 10,905.97, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.63% at 28,661.58.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.22%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.42% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.07%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.07% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 2.23%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

