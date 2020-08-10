China shares rise as slowing factory deflation boosts recovery hopes

China shares ended higher on Monday, turning around from early losses as data signalling slow factory deflation reinforced hopes of an economic recovery from the pandemic-driven lockdown.

Shanghai Composite Index +0.75%, CSI300 +0.57%

China factory deflation eased in July, adds to recovery hopes

Sino-U.S. tensions continue to drag on sentiment

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.75% at 3,379.25, after earlier falling as much as 0.57%.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.36%, clawing back from a 1.31% fall.

** The CSI financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS ended 1.34% higher, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 added 0.11%, the real estate index .CSI000952 jumped 3.08% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC closed 0.62% lower.

** The broader market gains came after data showed that China's factory deflation eased in July, driven by a rise in global oil prices and as industrial activity climbed back towards pre-coronavirus levels, adding to signs of economic recovery.

** But Sino-U.S. tensions are expected to continue to weigh on sentiment after Beijing's top representative office in Hong Kong denounced sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

** The sanctions came ahead of a Taiwan visit on Monday by U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-level U.S. official to visit the island in four decades. China has condemned the trip and promised retaliation.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 0.21% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.534%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.12%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.39%.

** At 0701 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.9674 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% weaker than the previous close of 6.967.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index gained 10.8% and the CSI300 has risen 15.3%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong dropped 10.4%. Shanghai stocks rose 2.09% so far this month.

