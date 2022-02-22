China shares rise as inflows recover; Meituan lifts Hang Seng

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Chinese A-shares and Hong Kong's main Hang Seng Index rose on Wednesday, as global investors regrouped a day after the Ukraine crisis sparked a sell-off, and as Chinese state media sought to reassure investors over regulation concerns.

SHANGHAI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares and Hong Kong's main Hang Seng Index rose on Wednesday, as global investors regrouped a day after the Ukraine crisis sparked a sell-off, and as Chinese state media sought to reassure investors over regulation concerns.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.55% at 3,476.15 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.57%.

** High-tech shares were among the day's strongest gainers, with the CSI All Share Semiconductor sub-index .CSIH30184 up 5.27%, Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 up 3.68% and the CSI info tech sub-index .CSIINT 2.9% higher.

** The New Energy Vehicle sub-index .CSI399976 added 3.24%, with Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) 300750.SZ up 1.98%.

** Gains in tech and new energy shares were fuelled by net purchases from overseas investors.

** Northbound inflows through the Stock Connect totalled 2.93 billion yuan by midday, according to Refinitiv data .NQUOTA.SH, .NQUOTA.ZK

** In contrast, the financial sector .CSI300FS slipped 0.56% and the real estate index .CSI000952 slumped 2.75%, after a commentary in a state-backed paper warned against the fast property market growth.

** China must guard against excessive policy easing in the property sector pushing up the real estate market too fast, a commentary in the state-backed Economic Daily said.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.66% to 8,325.34, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.69% at 23,682.90.

** Food delivery platform firm Meituan 3690.HK rose 5.66% and was the biggest boost to the Hang Seng index on Wednesday morning after a state media commentary said the market had overreacted to government guidance on lowering fees.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.27% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 2.01%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.29%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3272 per U.S. dollar, barely weaker than the previous close of 6.3271.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters