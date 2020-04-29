China shares rise as banks post higher earnings

Shanghai Composite Index +0.4%, CSI300 +0.5%

Big China banks see first-quarter profit growth

Key annual parliamentary meeting set for May 22

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China shares settled higher on Wednesday after the country's biggest listed banks posted solid first-quarter profits, and as investors saw signs of lockdown easing, but lingering worries over the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.44% at 2,822.44. The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 ended 0.46% higher.

** The gains were driven by banking shares after China's big four lenders reported higher profits for the first quarter despite the impact of the pandemic.

** A CSI sub-index tracking banks .CSI000947 jumped 2.38% and the CSI300 financials sub-index .CSI300FS added 1.87%.

** Investors were awaiting official manufacturing data due Thursday, with a Reuters poll of economists showing China's factory activity likely rose for a second straight month in April as more businesses reopened.

** Adding to signals that Beijing sees the country returning to normal, China said its parliament would open a key annual session, initially scheduled for March 5, on May 22.

** But elsewhere in the market performance was mixed amid lingering concerns over the pandemic. The CSI consumer staples sub-index .CSI000912 fell 1.73%, the real estate index .CSI000952 added 2.13% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC lost 1.32%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 0.1% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was unchanged.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.98%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed down 0.06%.

** At 07:17 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0769 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.0804.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Guirenniao Co Ltd 603555.SS, up 10.19%, followed by Nanjing Chixia Development Co Ltd 600533.SS, gaining 10.16%, and CITIC Heavy Industries Co Ltd 601608.SS, up by 10.12%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Xin Jiang Ready Health Industry Co Ltd 600090.SS, down 10.09%, followed by Shangying Global Co Ltd 600146.SS, losing 10.03%, and Hubei Mailyard Share Co Ltd 600107.SS, down by 10.02%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 7.5% and the CSI300 has fallen 5.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 10.3%. Shanghai stocks have risen 2.62% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.