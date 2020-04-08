China shares retreat as fresh coronavirus cases surge

Chinese shares retreated on Wednesday as a surge in new coronavirus infections highlighted continued risks posed by the pandemic, even as the country eases some restrictions on travel.

SSEC -0.3%, CSI300 -0.5%, HSI -1.0%

China reports doubling of new coronavirus cases for Tuesday

Asymptomatic cases more than quadrupled on Tuesday

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.32% at 2,811.88 points. The index had jumped more than 2% on Tuesday on a drop in fresh coronavirus cases and enthusiasm over the government's stimulus measures.

** However, China reported on Wednesday that new coronavirus cases doubled from a day earlier as the number of infected travellers from overseas surged, and as new asymptomatic infections more than quadrupled.

** The jump in cases occurred even as Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.53% after gaining 2.3% a day earlier. Its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was down 0.62%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 fell 1.01% and the real estate index .CSI000952 dipped 0.58%. Healthcare shares .CSI300HC rose 0.27%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.31% to 9,718.03, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.99% at 24,013.39.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE dipped 1.8%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT fell 1%.

** Hong Kong on Wednesday said it would extend social-distancing restrictions to April 23 as it tries to halt the virus' spread.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.31% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.36%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.66%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.45%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.068 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% weaker than the previous close of 7.0445.

