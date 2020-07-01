China shares rally as rate cuts, factory data boost recovery hope

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, July 1(Reuters) - China shares rallied on Wednesday, as the central bank's move on rate cuts and the country's improved June factory data continued to fuel hopes for a quicker economic recovery.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.91% at 3,011.77, breaching the key 3,000-point level for the first time since March 6.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.48%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS rising 1.68%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 3.74%, while the real estate index .CSI000952 gaining 6.25%.

** Hong Kong markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.82% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.35%.

** China's central bank said on Tuesday it would cut the re-discount and re-lending rates by 25 basis points as of July 1, in a move to reduce funding costs for smaller firms and rural sectors.

** China's factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted coronavirus lockdown measures and ramped up support steps, a survey showed on Wednesday.

** The gradual economic recovery will be the main theme in the second half of 2020, according to China Securities, which is likely to boost shares driven by the consumption pick-up.

** Shares of China's biggest liquor makers hit record highs, with Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd 600519.SS rising 2.5% in the morning session to hit an all-time high.

** Shares in Chinese developers also gained on recovery hopes, with the CSI300 real estate index .CSI000952 rallying 6.25%, marking its best session since Feb. 14.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.33% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 0.44%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.064 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.065.

