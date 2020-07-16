China shares plunge as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

SHANGHAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Chinese shares slumped by the most in more than five months on Thursday as a bull run that had pushed the country's benchmark indexes to multi-year highs reversed sharply amid renewed Sino-U.S. tensions.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 4.5% at 3,210.10, and the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 plunged 4.81%, the sharpest one-day percentage fall for both indexes since Feb. 2.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Alex Richardson)

