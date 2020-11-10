China shares mixed as profit-taking, regulatory concerns about big techs weigh

SSEC +0.1%, CSI300 -0.12%, HIS -0.08%

Alibaba records over $56 bln in Singles' Day orders

China drafts anti-monopolistic rules aimed at tech giants

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Wednesday as profit-taking in healthcare shares and concerns about tighter regulation over big tech firms offset optimism about consumption rebound and progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.09% at 3,363.07 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.12%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.03%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.79%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 1.59% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 2.33%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.3% to 10,555.17, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.08% at 26,281.41.

** Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N said orders made during its Singles' Day mega-shopping festival had exceeded $56 billion by Wednesday morning, as consumers sought to cash in on a deluge of discounts.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants dropped after China drafted rules aimed at preventing monopolistic behaviour by internet platforms.

** While regulatory concerns could be the biggest risk factor going into 2021 for internet companies, the Chinese government is not aiming to curb the development of internet companies as the platform economy brings innovation and digitalisation to the overall economy, Daiwa analysts wrote in a report.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.73%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 2.14% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 1.73%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.64% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.78%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.597 per U.S. dollar, 0.29% firmer than the previous close of 6.616.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.