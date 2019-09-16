China Shares May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,030-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished barely lower on Monday as losses from the properties and financials were mitigated by strong support from the energy producers.

For the day, the index eased 0.48 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 3,030.75 after trading between 3,020.05 and 3,042.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 3.86 points or 0.23 percent to end at 1,685.09.

Among the actives, China Construction Bank shed 0.28 percent, while China Merchants Bank dropped 0.82 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 1.64 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.07 percent, PetroChina soared 3.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 2.69 percent, China Shenhua Energy added 0.56 percent, Gemdale retreated 0.98 percent, Poly Developments sank 1.16 percent, China Vanke plunged 2.05 percent, CITIC Securities declined 1.74 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw moderate weakness on Monday, reflecting concerns about the impact of skyrocketing oil prices.

The Dow shed 142.70 points or 0.52 percent to 27,076.82, while the NASDAQ lost 23.17 points or 0.28 percent to 8,153.54 and the S&P 500 fell 9.43 points or 0.31 percent to 2,997.96.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a spike by the price of crude oil, with Brent crude futures showing the biggest intraday jump on record after a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry - raising concerns about the impact higher energy prices could have on the already fragile global economy.

Crude oil prices surged Monday, hitting their biggest single-session intraday gain in 20 years after drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities resulted in a loss of about 5 percent of global crude output. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $8.05 or 14.7 percent at $62.90 a barrel, a four-month high.

U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to the respond to the attacks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing the finger at Iran. A potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran would weigh on a global economy that is already being dragged down by the U.S.-China trade war.

Later this week, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points. Trump has been pressuring the Fed for a larger rate cut, pointing to the stimulus announced by other central banks around the world.

Closer to home, China will release August numbers for new home prices later today; in July, prices were up 0.59 percent on month.

