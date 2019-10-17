China Shares May Find Traction On Friday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, surrendering more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,975-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished barely lower on Thursday as the financial shares and property stocks were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index dipped 1.38 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,977.33 after trading between 2,969.57 and 2,986.72. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 0.27 points to end at 1,635.92.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.17 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.27 percent, China Construction Bank dipped 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.52 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.09 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.26 percent, PetroChina added 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.18 percent, Gemdale lost 0.69 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.76 percent and China Vanke perked 1.03 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see Q3 numbers for gross domestic product and September figures for industrial production, retail sale, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.5 percent on quarter and 6.1 percent on year, slowing from 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is tipped to add 5.0 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in August. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 7.8 percent, up from 7.5 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment is called steady at 5.5 percent, while the jobless rate is predicted to be unchanged at 5.2 percent.

