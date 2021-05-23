China Shares May Find Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 40 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,485-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with oil stocks tipped to offer support while technology shares may fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the financials and properties were mitigated by support from the resource stocks.

For the day, the index shed 20.39 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 3,486.56 after trading between 3,479.67 and 3,518.38. The Shenzhen Composite Index slipped 10.57 points or 0.45 percent to end at 2,319.79.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.15 percent, while China Construction Bank dropped 1.01 percent, China Merchants Bank tanked 2.45 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.81 percent, China Life Insurance tumbled 2.27 percent, Jiangxi Copper climbed 1.38 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) soared 3.09 percent, Yanzhou Coal surged 5.90 percent, PetroChina gained 0.64 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.46 percent, Baoshan Iron jumped 1.55 percent, Gemdale retreated 1.54 percent, Poly Developments surrendered 1.70 percent, China Vanke declined 1.48 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the major averages opened solidly higher on Friday but faded as the day progressed, with only the Dow ending in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 34,207.84, while the NASDAQ sank 64.75 points or 0.48 percent to end at 13,470.99 and the S&P 500 eased 3.26 points or 0.08 percent to close at 4,155.86. For the week, the NASDAQ rose 0.3 percent, the Dow lost 0.5 percent and the S&P fell 0.4 percent.

The mixed performance came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook but also remain wary of signs that the Federal Reserve will soon consider tapering its asset purchases.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported an unexpected decrease in existing home sales in April.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on reports that a cyclone may disrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $1.64 or 2.7 percent at $63.58 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.7 percent in the week.

