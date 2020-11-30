China shares jump over 1% on decade-high factory activity growth

China stocks rose on Tuesday as fresh factory data underscored the country's solid economic rebound, even as new home price growth eased and as government officials cautioned against financial risks.

SSEC 1.3%, CSI300 1.6%, HSI 1.0%

China November factory activity growth highest in 10 years

Property firms lag as new home price growth eases

** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.31% at 3,436.04 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.56%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 2.15%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.17%, and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 2.83%.

** The real estate index .CSI000952 lagged broader market moves, gaining just 0.09%.

** Chinese new home prices growth eased slightly in November, weighed by tighter market curbs in larger cities and increased demand weakness in smaller towns, a private survey showed.

** The country's chief banking regulator said on Monday that China's property market is the biggest "grey rhino" - a very obvious yet ignored threat - in terms of financial risks, given it is so deeply intertwined with the financial industry.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1.19% to 10,671.98, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.93% at 26,586.21.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.1%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.9% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 rose 1.06%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.07% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.55%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5768 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.5792.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 12.7%​ and the CSI300 has risen 23%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 4.4%.

