China shares jump over 1% on decade-high factory activity growth

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Tuesday as fresh factory data underscored the country's solid economic rebound, even as new home price growth eased and as government officials cautioned against financial risks.

** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.31% at 3,436.04 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.56%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 2.15%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 1.17%, and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 2.83%.

** The real estate index .CSI000952 lagged broader market moves, gaining just 0.09%.

** Chinese new home prices growth eased slightly in November, weighed by tighter market curbs in larger cities and increased demand weakness in smaller towns, a private survey showed.

** The country's chief banking regulator said on Monday that China's property market is the biggest "grey rhino" - a very obvious yet ignored threat - in terms of financial risks, given it is so deeply intertwined with the financial industry.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 1.19% to 10,671.98, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.93% at 26,586.21.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 1.1%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.9% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 rose 1.06%​.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.07% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.55%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5768 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.5792.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 12.7%​ and the CSI300 has risen 23%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 4.4%.

