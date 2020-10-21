China shares inch lower as EVs, tech firms drag; optimism around economy caps losses

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by profit-taking in new-energy vehicle and technology stocks due to their high valuations, while confidence in the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic restrained the losses.

SSE -0.1%, CSI -0.01%

CATL falls on sales via Stock Connect

China's fiscal revenues grow 4.7% in the third quarter

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by profit-taking in new-energy vehicle and technology stocks due to their high valuations, while confidence in the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic restrained the losses.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.09% at 3,325.02, narrowing the loss earlier in the day.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.01%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.92%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.08%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.27% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.07%.

** The sub-index .CSI399976 for new-energy vehicle manufacturers and suppliers dropped 2.29%, while the information technology sub-index .CSIINT shed 1.99%.

** China's biggest battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology' shares (CATL) 300750.SZ dropped as much as 5.8% to 227.68 yuan after investors sold shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and mainland China. L4N2HC1EY

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 1.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.461%.

** China's fiscal revenues grew 4.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, as the country's economic recovery picked up pace.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.31%.

** At 0705 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.6424 per U.S. dollar, 0.52% firmer than the previous close of 6.677.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More