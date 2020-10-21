China shares inch lower as EVs, tech firms drag; optimism around economy caps losses

SSE -0.1%, CSI -0.01%

CATL falls on sales via Stock Connect

China's fiscal revenues grow 4.7% in the third quarter

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China shares ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by profit-taking in new-energy vehicle and technology stocks due to their high valuations, while confidence in the country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic restrained the losses.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.09% at 3,325.02, narrowing the loss earlier in the day.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.01%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.92%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.08%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.27% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.07%.

** The sub-index .CSI399976 for new-energy vehicle manufacturers and suppliers dropped 2.29%, while the information technology sub-index .CSIINT shed 1.99%.

** China's biggest battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology' shares (CATL) 300750.SZ dropped as much as 5.8% to 227.68 yuan after investors sold shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and mainland China. L4N2HC1EY

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended down 1.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.461%.

** China's fiscal revenues grew 4.7% in the third quarter from a year earlier, the finance ministry said, as the country's economic recovery picked up pace.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.25%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.31%.

** At 0705 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.6424 per U.S. dollar, 0.52% firmer than the previous close of 6.677.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

