China shares inch lower amid rise in imported coronavirus cases

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.2%, HSI flat

China reports more imported coronvirus cases

U.S. Senate passes coronavirus relief bill

SHANGHAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Chinese shares inched lower on Thursday following two days of gains as China reported another rise in imported coronavirus cases, while the U.S. Senate's passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package gave Hong Kong shares a late-morning boost.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.18% at 2,776.64.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.16%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 0.31%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.42%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.25% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.78%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.19% to 9,548.04, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was unchanged at 23,527.82.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.34% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.22%.

** The Hang Seng erased losses late in the morning session after the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a $2-trillion bill aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

** Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.15%, lifted by the passage of the U.S. bill, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 2.98%, trimming earlier losses.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1085 per U.S. dollar, 0.01% firmer than the previous close of 7.1095.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

