China shares higher but gains muted as key rate left unchanged

Shanghai Composite +0.47%, CSI300 +0.59%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +2.81%

China surprises with no LPR cut; fiscal stimulus planned

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - Chinese shares edged higher on Friday as wider Asian equities bounced back from a rout set off by coronavirus fears, but sentiment was relatively subdued after the country left its lending benchmark unchanged.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.47% at 2,714.77 points. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 2.83%, as Asian shares staged a rally after seven sessions of losses.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.59% at midday, but was still on track for its worst week since October 2018.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was 0.78% higher, while the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 rose 1.21%. The real estate index .CSI000952 added 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC climbed 0.96%.

** The relatively small gains came after China kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, defying expectations for a cut to ease borrowing costs in an economy jolted by widespread disruptions to businesses from the virus outbreak.

** However, the country is set to unleash trillions of yuan of fiscal stimulus to revive an economy expected to shrink for the first time in four decades amid the virus pandemic, four policy sources told Reuters.

** China's coronavirus infections from abroad hit a new daily record on Thursday, pressuring authorities to hold the bar high on already tough custom rules and public-health protocols.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 3.42% to 8,852.39, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 2.81% at 22,318.82.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC inched up 0.17% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was unchanged.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.0862 per U.S. dollar, 0.36% firmer than the previous close of 7.1119.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index has lost 11.41%, while China's H-share index is down 23.4%. Shanghai stocks have declined 6.19% this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.