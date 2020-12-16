China shares gain on recovery hopes; top chipmaker SMIC slides

SSEC 0.2%, CSI300 0.2%, HSI 0.9%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.8%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.4%

FTSE China A50 +0.6%

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, with financials and energy shares leading the gains, as optimism around a recovery in the world's second-largest economy outweighed losses in top chipmaker SMIC and the tech-heavy index.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 0.18% at 3,373.16, while its blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.22%.

** The financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was up 0.35%, and the energy sub-index .CSI000952 up 0.47%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.27% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 1.29%​, dragged by the slump of heavy-weight Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp 0981.HK, 688981.SS.

** Shanghai-listed shares of SMIC slumped as much as 9.8% before it dropped 7% at the mid-day break after the company said its board is aware of Mong-Song Liang's intention to resign from CEO position on Wednesday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.16%.

** Broadly on the economic recovery front, analyst say activity and spending data released on Tuesday suggest that China's economy continued to accelerate across all fronts.

** China's factory output grew at its fastest pace in 20 months in November, as revived consumer spending and a gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in major trading partners lifted demand for the country's manufactured goods.

** "The economy will remain strong in the near term, as households run down the excess savings they accumulated this year," analysts at Capital Economics said in a note.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.74% to 10,476.96, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.82% at 26,422.87.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.26% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.13%.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((cheng.leng@thomsonreuters.com; +8610-5669-2129;))

