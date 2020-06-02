China shares flat as concerns over Sino-U.S. relations loom

SSEC -0.11%, CSI300 -0.04%, HSI +0.38%

China orders SOEs to halt U.S. soybean purchase

Hainan-based firms surge on opening up policy

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - China stocks were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as investors reviewed their positions after recent gains triggered by optimism over fresh policies to support the economy, though concerns about deteriorating Sino-U.S. relations lingered.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.11% at 2,912.09 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.04%, as of 0415 GMT, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS climbing 0.51%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.19%, the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.98% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 1.14%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.22% to 9,812.26, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.38% at 23,823.03.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.14% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 1.02%.

** The China government ordered state-owned firms to halt large-scale U.S. soybean purchases, raising the spectre of damaging trade disagreements between Washington and Beijing.

** Shares in China's Hainan-based listed firms including Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd 000567.SZ, Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre (Holdings) 000613.SZ and Huawen Media Group 000793.SZ all surge by the 10% daily trade limit in morning tradings, as Beijing vows to further open up the southern island.

** Hong Kong shares extended gains, from the biggest rally in more than two months hit in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump's measured response to China's national security law on Hong Kong.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.44%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 1.22%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.12 per U.S. dollar, 0.13% firmer than the previous close of 7.129.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan in Beijing and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

