China shares flat amid trade talk optimism; Alibaba climbs nearly 7% in strong HK debut

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 +0.1%, HSI -0.1%

U.S., China trade negotiators hold phone call

MSCI weightage increase seen having little impact -analyst

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares up 6.9% in debut

SHANGHAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - News of a phone call between top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators failed to nudge China shares higher on Tuesday, while Alibaba made a solid debut in a quiet Hong Kong market. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was flat at 2,906.08.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.1%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.26%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.59%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 0.7% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC up 0.52%.

** Top trade negotiators from China and the United States held a phone call on Tuesday morning, China's Commerce Ministry said, as the two sides try to hammer out a preliminary "phase one" deal in a trade war that has dragged on for 16 months.

** "The resumption of trade talks had a muted impact on the equity market with investors accustomed to the negotiation process," said Gerry Alfonso, an analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.

** Earlier this month, global index provider MSCI said it would increase the weightage of Chinese A-shares in its emerging markets index to 4.1% from 2.55%, effective at the market open on Nov. 27.

** Alfonso said the rebalancing had a relatively small impact on the market on Tuesday. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.05% to 10,635.37, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 0.08% to 26,970.34.

** The focus in Hong Kong was on the debut of Alibaba Group's BABA.N9988.HK Hong Kong shares. At the midday break, these shares were trading at HK$188.10, up 6.9% from the issue price of HK$176.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was up 0.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.39%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.31%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.33%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.03 per U.S. dollar, 0.08% firmer than the previous close of 7.0355.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd 600678.SS, up 10.08%, followed by Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd 603157.SS, gaining 10.06%, and Veken Technology Co Ltd 600152.SS, up by 10.02%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Beijing Cuiwei Tower Co Ltd 603123.SS, down 10.02%, followed by Vohringer Home Technology Co Ltd 603226.SS, losing 10%, and Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd 603778.SS, down by 8.89%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, up 1.96%, followed by Want Want China Holdings Ltd 0151.HK, gaining 1.66%, and ANTA Sports Products Ltd 2020.HK, up by 1.41%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Gas Holdings Ltd 0384.HK, down 3.31%, China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd 0291.HK, which fell 2.49% and China Resources Land Ltd 1109.HK, which is 1.71% lower.

** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares .HSCIE rose 0.3%, while the IT sector .HSCIIT fell 0.1%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd 2382.HK, up 2.55%, while the biggest loser was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc 2018.HK, which was down 2.84%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.