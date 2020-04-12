China Shares Figure To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last 11 trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had risen more than 120 points or 4.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,795-point plateau although it may post a mild recovery on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index sank 29.27 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 2,796.63 after trading between 2,789.98 and 2,833.01. The Shenzhen Composite Index tumbled 34.15 points or 1.95 percent to end at 1,721.22.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.39 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.29 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank sank 0.62 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.91 percent, Ping An Insurance spiked 1.94 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.08 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.44 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 0.69 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.91 percent, Poly Developments declined 1.67 percent and China Vanke gained 0.71 percent.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

