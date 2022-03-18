China shares fall on jitters over COVID, Ukraine

China shares retreated on Friday after rising for two straight days as investors kept a wary eye on the country's response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest developments around Ukraine.

SSEC -0.2%, CSI300 -0.9%, HSI -2.4%

Tech shares slump after a two-day rally

China's new daily local COVID cases rebound

SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - China shares retreated on Friday after rising for two straight days as investors kept a wary eye on the country's response to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and the latest developments around Ukraine.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.22% at 3,208.00 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.89%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 3.26% to 7,166.2, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 2.38% at 20,988.53.

** "We are not in a rush to turn outright bullish at the index level," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note on Thursday. A clearer exit strategy from the zero-COVID policy, improvements in geopolitical tensions, and revival of the offshore IPO market are among the factors needed for a more sustainable rally, they added.

** Already vulnerable and weak after a prolonged regulatory crackdown, China's stock markets were pressured further over the past couple of weeks by worries of a spurt in COVID-19 cases and fears that its close ties with Russia will draw Western ire or sanctions.

** The Hang Seng technology index .HSTECH has borne the brunt of the bearishness on China, with a decline of nearly 39% this year through Tuesday, before Vice Premier Liu He's speech promising stability put a floor under markets. It had surged nearly 30% in previous two sessions but slumped 5.59% on Friday as some investors decided to lock in profits.

** Index heavyweights Alibaba Group 9988.HK, Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and Meituan 3690.HK lost between 4.4% and 8.3%, while video-platform provider Bilibili Inc 9626.HK tumbled 14.3%.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI retreated 4.36% following a two-day rally as well, with investors eyeing more supportive measures to be implemented and a liquidity crunch in the sector to be eased.

** Coal miners gained with the sub-sector index .CSI000820 rose 2.73%, tracking rallies in the futures market as concerns on energy shortages continued along with the Ukraine-Russian crisis.

** China reported 2,388 new local COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms on March 17, official data showed on Friday, almost double the count a day earlier.

