China shares fall as Shanghai tightens COVID-19 lockdown

Chinese shares fell on Tuesday as a continued lockdown of the country's financial centre weighed on the growth outlook, while healthcare and technology firms led gains in Hong Kong.

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 0.5%

Shanghai tightens rules on second day of lockdown

Healthcare firms lead gains in Hong Kong

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.43% at 3,200.65 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.4%, with tech firms .CSIINT sliding 1.93%, the financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS declining 0.35% and the real estate index .CSI000952 slipping 0.61%.

** Shanghai, China's most populous city, on Tuesday again tightened the first phase of a two-stage COVID-19 lockdown, asking some residents to stay indoors unless they are getting tested as the number of daily cases rose beyond 4,400.

** Pressuring A-shares further, foreign investors were net sellers on the day, with outflows through the Stock Connect programme topping 2.7 billion yuan by midday, according to Refinitiv data. .NQUOTA.ZK, .NQUOTA.SH

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE rose 0.66% to 7,445.15, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was up 0.45% at 21,783.56.

** In Hong Kong, healthcare firms .HSHCI rose 2.78% and tech firms .HSTECH gained 0.78% after a slump earlier in the week.

** The top gainers among H-shares were JD Health International Inc 6618.HK, up 15.61%, followed by Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd 0241.HK, gaining 7.42% and Meituan 3690.HK, up by 5.64%.

** But the mainland properties index .HSMPI fell 1.11%, with Sunac China Holdings Ltd 1918.HK — the biggest H-share percentage decliner — tumbling 19.43%.

** Sunac shares fell to a 2-week low after it said it will not be able to publish unaudited 2021 financial results by March 31. Its shares will be suspended from trading from April 1.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.7%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.18% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.77%​.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3696 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.372.

