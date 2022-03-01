Commodities

China shares fall as high valuations drain out power from EV stocks

Contributor
Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China shares fell on Wednesday with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations amid worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.41% at 3,474.45 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%.

SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 -1.1%, HSI -1.1%

Energy firms gain as oil prices rise above $110

Biden bans Russian flights using American airspace

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Wednesday with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses as investors dumped equities with high valuations amid worries over the impact of aggressive sanctions imposed against Russia.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.41% at 3,474.45 points and China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.05%.

** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index.CSI399976 lost 2.11% and the CSI300 Industry .CSI000910 fell 1.73%.

** The start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT slumped 2%, dragged lower by battery manufacturing heavyweight CATL 300750.SZ, which lost 4.27%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.84% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 slumped 1.09%​.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.87% to 7,983.35 and the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.07% at 22,518.18.

** Oil refiners bucked the sombre mood with the CSI Energy .CSIEN gaining 1.3% after oil prices surged past $110 per barrel. The sub-index of the Hang Seng Index, which tracks energy shares .HSCIE, rose 2.4%.

** U.S. President Joe Biden banned Russian flights using American airspace during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, in which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin would "pay a continuing high price over the long run" for the invasion of Ukraine.

** Hong Kong-listed shares of Russian aluminium producer OK Rusal 0486.HK plunged nearly 30% on Wednesday, hitting the lowest since November 2020 after miner and trader Glencore GLEN.L said it is reviewing all its business activities in Russia, including equity stakes in aluminium.

** Property shares and financial firms led losses in Hong Kong with the financial sector sub-index .HSNF falling 2.04% while the property sector .HSNP lost 1.21%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.52% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was down 1.83%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3127 per U.S. dollar, 0.02% weaker than the previous close of 6.3113.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular