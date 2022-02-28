China shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment

Contributor
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.14% at 3,446.44.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.36%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.64%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.59%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.15% to 7,899.62, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.38% at 22,452.16.

** The Hang Seng earlier hit its lowest level since March 24, 2020, and is just 6.2% higher than its lowest point in March 2020 at the peak of global market panic over the initial spread of COVID-19.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.11% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.07%​.

** Materials, energy and defence shares rose as investors bet on sectors they saw as potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine.

** The CSI Defense index .CSI399973 was 1.77% higher and the SSE Resource index .CSI000068 added 1.66%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.90% while Japan's Nikkei .N225 down 0.42%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3112 per dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters