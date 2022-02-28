China shares fall as fresh sanctions on Russia dampen sentiment

SHANGHAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Chinese A-shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by financials and consumer firm stocks, as tough new Western sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine pushed investors away from riskier assets.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.14% at 3,446.44.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 0.36%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS lower by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 down 0.64%, the real estate index .CSI000952 down 1.61% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC down 0.59%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.15% to 7,899.62, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.38% at 22,452.16.

** The Hang Seng earlier hit its lowest level since March 24, 2020, and is just 6.2% higher than its lowest point in March 2020 at the peak of global market panic over the initial spread of COVID-19.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 0.27%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.11% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 was down 0.07%​.

** Materials, energy and defence shares rose as investors bet on sectors they saw as potentially benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine.

** The CSI Defense index .CSI399973 was 1.77% higher and the SSE Resource index .CSI000068 added 1.66%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.90% while Japan's Nikkei .N225 down 0.42%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3112 per dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.317.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

